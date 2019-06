Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The right cause: When giving at the cash register makes sense

Kate White, a professor of marketing and consumer behaviour at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about charitable donations in retail stores.

“If a company aligns with a cause that really makes sense it helps people feel more comfortable giving … Other things can be more politically charged,” she said.