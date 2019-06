Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The real witches of Los Angeles

Sabina Magliocco, an anthropologist at UBC, was quoted in a Daily Mail article about the popularity of witchcraft. She explained that people turn to magic in high-stress situations.

“And that describes the world for a lot of people right now,” she said.