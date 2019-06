Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Multibillion-dollar questions cloud Trans Mountain’s future

Kin Lo, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Business in Vancouver about the finances of the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

The article also appeared in Kamloops Matters and Alaska Highway News.