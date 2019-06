Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gay stereotypes and the pressures that LGBTQ+ people can feel to either accept or rebel

iNews interviewed Amin Ghaziani, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, about cultural signifiers, gay stereotypes, and the pressures that LGBTQ+ people feel to accept or rebel.

“Drag, camp, gender bending, piercings, pronouns – all of these are signals that we continue to use today as way to identify one another,” said Ghaziani. “It points to an ongoing ethos against assimilation and cultural erasure.”