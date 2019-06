Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can home cooking reverse the obesity epidemic?

A book exploring the link between poverty and processed foods, co-written by UBC sociology professor Sinikka Elliott, was reviewed in the New York Times.

“The bottom line of what we found is that families are stretched thin and they’re up against a lot,” she said. “Our big message is that if we really value healthy families, then we need to figure out ways to support them.”