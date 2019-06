Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. mother sues over breast-implant risks

CBC quoted Peter Lennox, a plastic surgeon at Vancouver General Hospital and head of plastic surgery at UBC, in an article about the risks of breast implants.

“Breast implant illness is a lot more vague and difficult to pin down. It is possible that it’s real, it’s absolutely possible. We just don’t know,” he said.