Alberta premier singled out environmentalist. Death threats followed

The Huffington Post quoted Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at UBC, in an article about the language used by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney which resulted in online abuse towards environmentalist Tzeporah Berman.

“These are Canadian citizens engaging in peaceful disagreement as a matter of public policy. They aren’t trying to overthrow the state or start a war,” she said.

The article also appeared on MSN.