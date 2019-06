Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why did Canadian crowd cheer Durant’s injury in NBA Finals game?

News 1130 spoke to Rima Wilkes, a professor of sociology at UBC, about crowd dynamics and why the Canadian crowd cheered an opponent’s injury in the NBA Finals game.

“You would never normally be happy that someone got injured. That’s just not a normal thing for most of us,” she said.