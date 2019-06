Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBCO to host sexual orientation and gender identity course

Kelowna Capital News reported that UBCO will host a two-day sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) course next month. It will be co-facilitated by Steve Mulligan, a teacher education coordinator at the faculty of education.