Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Climate change: Warming oceans may reduce sea life by 17%

The Associated Press quoted William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s institute for the oceans and fisheries, in an article about the loss of marine life if climate change continues at the same rate.

Cheung explained that while the biggest factor is warmer water, climate change causes loss of oxygen and increased acidity levels in the oceans, which also harms sea life.

Articles appeared in Al Jazeera, the Washington Post, NBC, CBS, Globe and Mail, CTV and MSN.