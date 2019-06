Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Conference discusses MMIWG crisis on both sides of the border

APTN quoted Margaret Moss, a UBC professor and the executive director of the First Nations House of Learning, about a conference held at UBC to discuss the murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls report.

A similar article appeared in The Tyee.