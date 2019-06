Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC launches Canada’s first graduate blockchain training path

Fox reported on UBC’s launch of Canada’s first blockchain and distributed ledger technology training path for graduate students.

“The initiative will allow students to develop the skills around emerging technologies that are in high demand as well as drive economic growth as graduates fill the void in the industry,” said Victoria Lemieux, UBC iSchool associate professor and Blockchain@UBC cluster lead.