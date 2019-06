Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Local companies find pre-emptive ban on single-use plastics is good business, expert says

Kai Chan, a professor at UBC’s faculty of science, spoke to News 1130 about local business’s approach to single-use plastics.

“It is nowhere near what’s needed when it’s just on a voluntary basis. You see some companies that are showing that kind of leadership but then others don’t,” he said.