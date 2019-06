Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s wildfire season is off to a ferocious start

UBC forestry professor Lori Daniels was quoted in a Washington Post story on Canada’s wildfire season.

The article noted that in Canada, slightly more than half of all wildfires each year are started by people.

“People are choosing to move into those places because they’re beautiful and the weather is great, but people are naive about the conditions in which they’re choosing to live,” said Daniels.

The story also appeared on West Central Tribune and Anchorage Daily News.