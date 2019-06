Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC to offer 100 per cent sustainable seafood in all dining halls

CBC reported that from July 1, UBC Food Services will only serve seafood recommended by Ocean Wise.

Andrew Parr, student housing and hospitality services managing director, explained the decision, and Kai Chan, a professor at the institute for resources, environment and sustainability, said that a large-scale move to sustainable seafood is financially sound.

David Speight, UBC executive chef and culinary director spoke to the Georgia Straight, the Vancouver Sun and The Province about the move.