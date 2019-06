Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saskatchewan to provide universal coverage of abortion pill Mifegymiso

Wendy Norman, a professor in the faculty of medicine at UBC, was quoted in a Star Phoenix article about the provision of the abortion pill in Saskatchewan.

The article also appeared in the Regina Leader-Post.