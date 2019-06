Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is going to a strip club or following hot people on Instagram cheating?

ABC Life quoted Carrie Jenkins, Canada research chair in philosophy at UBC, about different forms of cheating.

“The trouble starts when people aren’t communicating well enough to know each other’s definitions of ‘cheating’,” she said.