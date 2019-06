Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fashion industry cleans up its act by tackling environmental and ethical issues

A Global News article about fast fashion spoke to Alejandra Echeverri, a PhD student at UBC’s institute for resources, environment and sustainability.

“Fast fashion is fashion that moves really quickly from catwalk to consumer to garbage, so there are certain brands that have to change their entire inventory every two weeks at their stores,” she said.