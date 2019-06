Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver has been transformed by Chinese immigrants

UBC historian Henry Yu was quoted in an NPR article on Chinese immigrants in Vancouver.

Yu said the Chinese community has made a positive contribution to Vancouver. “You’ll see hospital wings, you’ll see at UBC, the Chan Centre for [the] Performing Arts. There are Chinese names on all of the institutions of arts and culture.”