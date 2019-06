Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada-China relations in the lead up to the G20 summit

Yves Tiberghien, a political scientist at UBC, was interviewed on CPAC about Canada-China relations in the lead up to the G20 summit.

Tiberghien also spoke to News 1130 about two Canadian detainees in China.