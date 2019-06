Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Beyond Burger boldly goes where meat alternatives feared to tread in Lower Mainland grocers

JoAndrea Hoegg, a professor in marketing at UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about the placement of Beyond Meat products in grocery stores.

“Where products end up (on store shelves) impacts how people think about them,” she said.

