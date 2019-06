Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. response averts 3,000 overdose deaths in 20 months: report

The Times Colonist spoke to Mike Irvine, a postdoctoral fellow at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and UBC’s institute of applied mathematics, about his research into overdose deaths and B.C.’s rapid response.