UK seed vault banks on wild crops to feed a warming world

A Reuters story on the world’s largest seed bank quoted Tara Moreau, a co-author of a plant blindness study and associate director of the UBC Botanical Garden.

“We are losing plant species faster than we can study and account for them,” said Moreau.