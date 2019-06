Trudeau accepts Indigenous inquiry’s finding of genocide

Sheryl Lightfoot, the Canada Research Chair in global Indigenous rights and politics at UBC, spoke to the Globe and Mail about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report.

“The reputational issue is clearly at stake – because there is no doubt that Canada stakes its place in the world … as a human-rights steward, a democratic country of the highest quality. And when something like this comes out, it does shock the world,” she said.