Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Research group launches probe into allegation of racial profiling of black student

Media reported on an incident involving allegations of racial profiling at an academic conference at UBC put on by the Federation for the Humanities and Social Sciences.

The story appeared on Global BC, CBC and Daily Hive.