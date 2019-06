Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Equity in health care improves people’s health

The Conversation published an op-ed by Annette Browne, a professor of nursing at UBC, that focused on how equity in health care can improve people’s health.

She provided examples of actions that can be taken by people working in health care and how they can impact patients.