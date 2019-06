Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Society could collapse by 2050 under strain of climate change and conflict, paper warns

Global News quoted Kai Chan, a professor of climate science at UBC, in an article about an Australian report that society could collapse by 2050 if climate change is not addressed.