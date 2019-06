Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Falls a ‘major epidemic’ for older Americans

France 24 mentioned research led by Teresa Liu-Ambrose, a professor at UBC’s department of physical therapy, which looked at how physical exercise can reduce falls in the elderly.

The article also appeared on Yahoo and MSN.