Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dodgeball is not child’s play but ‘legalized bullying,’ Canadian researchers claim

Fox News quoted Joy Butler, a professor of education at UBC, about research which claims dodgeball is a form of bullying.

“Dodgeball is the only game where the human is the target. No other games focus on it,” she said.

Articles on the subject appeared on CBC, MSN and the Vancouver Sun.