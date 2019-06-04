UBC experts on World Environment Day

Media Advisories

Jun 4, 2019    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

World Environment Day takes place on Wednesday, June 5, with this year’s theme focused on air pollution. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604–875–4122
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca

  • Respiratory problems and immunologic effects from air quality and smoke, with a focus on diesel exhaust

Amanda Giang
Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Phone: 604-259-1439
Email: amanda.giang@ubc.ca

  • Transboundary air pollution
  • Toxic pollutants like mercury and lead
  • Global and domestic air pollution policies

Poushali Maji
Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Phone: 236-999-7148
Email: poushali.maji@gmail.com

  • Sources and impacts of air pollution in developing countries

Naomi Zimmerman
Department of Mechanical Engineering
Phone: 604-822-9433
Email: nzimmerman@mech.ubc.ca

  • Traffic-related air pollution
  • Urban air pollution
  • Real-world air pollution measurements involving low-cost sensors and mobile monitoring
  • Combustion-related pollution such as wood smoke, wildfire smoke and cooking emissions

