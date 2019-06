Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Deadline for caribou plan looms, as B.C. stalls endangered species action

Tara Martin, a professor in conservation decision science at UBC, spoke to the Globe and Mail about the B.C. government’s failure to protect caribou.

Martin is the main spokesperson for a group of scientists leading research on endangered species.