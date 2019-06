Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could snooping on your partner’s phone end your relationship? A new study says yes

Bustle highlighted a new study on phone snooping conducted by computer science and computer engineering researchers at UBC and the University of Lisbon. Researchers found that snooping on a partner’s phone can often spell the end of the relationship.

Similar articles appeared on CBS, Abbotsford News and Victoria News.