Vancouver port workers, association reach agreement

A Canadian Press story on the Vancouver port labour dispute quoted UBC professor emeritus Trevor Heaver, of the Sauder School of Business.

Heaver said port closures could have had repercussions across many industries, but particularly industries like grain and mining.

The story appeared in the National Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Burnaby Now and other outlets.