WHO classifies burnout as ‘occupational phenomenon’ related solely to work

Global News mentioned Shimi Kang, a professor of psychiatry at UBC, in an article about burnout.

““The more that we can live a human life…We actually see better bottom lines at the workplace … So I hope the workplace does take this seriously,” she said.