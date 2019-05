Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC Okanagan mental health clinic to remain open

Kelowna Capital News reported that a walk-in wellness clinic will remain open at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

“This is a space where community members can drop in for free mental health services without an appointment or referral. It’s changing the way people are accessing care for their mental health,” said Lesley Lutes, a professor and director of clinical training for the PhD program in clinical psychology at UBCO.