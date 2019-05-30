UBC experts available to comment on wildfires and associated air quality

UBC experts are available to discuss wildfires in B.C. and associated health risks.
Air quality
Dr. Chris Carlsten
Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-839-1561
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca
- Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke
Sarah Henderson
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-910-9144
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca
- Wildfire smoke and health effects
- Preparing for wildfire smoke
*Generally available after Thursday, May 30
Wildfires
Lori Daniels
Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 236-997-5222
- Forest fires, past and present
- Impacts of climate change on forests
Simon Donner
Department of Geography, and Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 604-561-7284
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
- Climate change in relation to wildfires and extreme events
John Innes
Faculty of Forestry
Tel: 604-822-6761
Email: john.innes@ubc.ca
- Impact of drought on forests
- Adaptation of forests to climate change
- Responses of resorts (like Whistler) to climate change
Harry Nelson
Department of Forest Resources Management
Tel: 604-827-3478
Email: harry.nelson@ubc.ca
- Economic impact of wildfires on affected communities
- Aboriginal forestry
* Available starting week of June 3rd
Jocelyn Stacey
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-8326
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca
- Emergency management law
- Jurisdictional issues impacting emergency management on First Nations lands
* Not available Thursday, May 30 after 4 p.m. or Friday, May 31 before 1 p.m.