UBC experts available to comment on wildfires and associated air quality

Media Advisories

May 30, 2019    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

UBC experts are available to discuss wildfires in B.C. and associated health risks.

Air quality

Dr. Chris Carlsten
Faculty of Medicine
Tel: 604-839-1561
Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca

  • Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke

Sarah Henderson
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-910-9144
Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

  • Wildfire smoke and health effects
  • Preparing for wildfire smoke

*Generally available after Thursday, May 30

Wildfires

Lori Daniels
Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 236-997-5222

  • Forest fires, past and present
  • Impacts of climate change on forests

Simon Donner
Department of Geography, and Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Tel: 604-561-7284
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

  • Climate change in relation to wildfires and extreme events

John Innes
Faculty of Forestry
Tel: 604-822-6761
Email: john.innes@ubc.ca

  • Impact of drought on forests
  • Adaptation of forests to climate change
  • Responses of resorts (like Whistler) to climate change

Harry Nelson
Department of Forest Resources Management
Tel: 604-827-3478
Email: harry.nelson@ubc.ca

  • Economic impact of wildfires on affected communities
  • Aboriginal forestry

* Available starting week of June 3rd

Jocelyn Stacey
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-8326
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

  • Emergency management law
  • Jurisdictional issues impacting emergency management on First Nations lands

* Not available Thursday, May 30 after 4 p.m. or Friday, May 31 before 1 p.m.

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2048
Cel: 604-999-0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca