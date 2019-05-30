Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts available to comment on wildfires and associated air quality Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to discuss wildfires in B.C. and associated health risks.

Air quality

Dr. Chris Carlsten

Faculty of Medicine

Tel: 604-839-1561

Email: carlsten@mail.ubc.ca

Respiratory problems from air quality and smoke

Sarah Henderson

School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-910-9144

Email: sarah.henderson@bccdc.ca

Wildfire smoke and health effects

Preparing for wildfire smoke

*Generally available after Thursday, May 30

Wildfires

Lori Daniels

Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 236-997-5222

Forest fires, past and present

Impacts of climate change on forests

Simon Donner

Department of Geography, and Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Tel: 604-561-7284

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Climate change in relation to wildfires and extreme events

John Innes

Faculty of Forestry

Tel: 604-822-6761

Email: john.innes@ubc.ca

Impact of drought on forests

Adaptation of forests to climate change

Responses of resorts (like Whistler) to climate change

Harry Nelson

Department of Forest Resources Management

Tel: 604-827-3478

Email: harry.nelson@ubc.ca

Economic impact of wildfires on affected communities

Aboriginal forestry

* Available starting week of June 3rd

Jocelyn Stacey

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-8326

Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

Emergency management law

Jurisdictional issues impacting emergency management on First Nations lands

* Not available Thursday, May 30 after 4 p.m. or Friday, May 31 before 1 p.m.