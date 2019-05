Steroids can lower risk of lung cancer in COPD patients up to 30 per cent

Business Standard quoted two UBC academics about their research. Larry Lynd, associate dean and professor at the faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, and Don Sin, a professor at the department of medicine, found that patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who use steroid inhalers may reduce the risk of lung cancer.

Similar articles appeared on Global News (also Yahoo and MSN) and The Province.