Being transgender is not a mental health problem, WHO says

CBC interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor of nursing and the executive director of the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre at UBC, about the new classification of transgender by the World Health Organization.

“This helps further to let people know that the leading health authority in the world has looked at the evidence and they’re saying this is a normal variation of humankind,” she said.

