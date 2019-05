Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Inhaled steroids reduce risk of lung cancer in COPD patients: UBC study

The Vancouver Sun highlighted new UBC research which found that inhaled steroids can cut the risk of lung cancer among COPD patients by as much as 30 per cent.

The study was led by professors Don Sin, with the faculty of medicine, and Larry Lynd, with pharmaceutical sciences.