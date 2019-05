Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Court rules B.C. can’t restrict Alberta oil

David Tindall, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, was interviewed on CTV about the B.C. Court of Appeal’s decision on B.C.’s proposed environmental legislation to limit the flow of “heavy oil” into the province.