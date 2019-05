Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada officially makes case for ownership of North Pole at UN, following claims by Russia, Denmark

Michael Byers, a professor of international law at UBC spoke to the Canadian Press about Canada’s claim for control of the North Pole.

“All of the countries involved recognize that there will have to be boundary negotiations at some future point,” he said.

Articles appeared on CBC, CTV, the National Post, Vancouver Sun and Richmond News.