B.C.’s first ‘dementia village’ set to open in Langley

Dan Levitt, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of nursing, spoke to Business in Vancouver about a new retirement housing complex for people suffering with dementia.

“These seniors, most of whom have advanced dementia, are experiencing industry-leading aged care a generation ahead of its time,” he said.

