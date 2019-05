Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Animal hoarding a mental illness which needs treatment, sociologist says

Christiana Bratiotis, a professor at UBC’s school of social work and expert on hoarding, spoke to CBC Radio’s The Morning Edition about animal hoarding.

She explained that far more is known about people who hoard objects rather than animal hoarders.

The article also appeared on Yahoo.