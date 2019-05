Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jody Wilson-Raybould to run as an independent, wants to do politics ‘differently’

CTV quoted Richard Johnston, a professor of political science at UBC, about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s announcement that she will run as an independent.

A similar article appeared in the Vancouver Sun and MSN.