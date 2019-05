Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Google revives controversial cold-fusion experiments

Nature reported on new research by UBC, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Maryland, the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Google into nuclear fusion at room temperature.

Curtis Berlinguette, a chemist at UBC and one of the project’s principal investigators, was quoted in the story.