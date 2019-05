Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadians can mail their narcotics to Vancouver and find out whether they will kill them

Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke to the National Post about the mailing of drug samples to an advocate in Vancouver to find out their toxicity.

“This could create a level of accountability, the idea that drug sellers would start to realize their customers are holding them accountable and saying ‘Look, that’s not good, here’s the proof’,” Haden said.

The article also appeared in the Regina Leader-Post.