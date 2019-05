Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A new approach to deal with student anxiety

Psychology Today mentioned a drop-in therapy program at UBC which used therapy dogs to help students cope with stress.

John-Tyler Binfet, a professor of education at UBCO, led research which found the students taking part experienced less stress.