Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

More than 500 join annual MS walk in Vancouver

UBC multiple sclerosis clinic director Tony Traboulsee was interviewed for CTV story on the MS walk in Vancouver.

“We haven’t cured MS yet, but we’re getting closer and closer with more effective treatments,” he said. “Now, when someone is newly diagnosed and we start early treatment, we can really predict a much better long term outcome.”