Man with severe asthma says new police powers unfair for people unable to do breath test

CBC interviewed Christopher Carlsten, division head of respiratory medicine at UBC and director of the occupational lung disease clinic at Vancouver General Hospital in a story about the impact of breath tests on people with lung conditions.

“The concern I have is that there likely are people that have lung function that’s so low that they can’t do the tests,” said Carlsten.