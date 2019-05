Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looking for someone to play tennis with? New app aims to help

Shimi Kang, an assistant professor at UBC who specializes in child and youth mental health, was interviewed for a CBC story on a tennis playing app.

Kang discussed the importance of play in promoting health and happiness.